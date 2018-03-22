Manager Andy Green said that Hedges will be okay after being hit by a pitch on the left calf Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

The HBP forced Hedges from Thursday's contest, but it doesn't appear to be anything that'll affect him moving forward. The Padres could opt to hold Hedges out of their next spring training game Friday against the Rangers as a precaution but beyond that, Hedges should be back behind the plate in the near future.