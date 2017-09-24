Play

Hedges is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Hedges will head to the bench for what appears to be a standard day of rest after starting the past three games and going 3-for-3 with a double and run scored in Saturday's win. Rocky Gale will take over behind the plate and bat eighth.

