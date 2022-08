Drury went 1-for-3 with a grand slam and a hit-by-pitch in a 9-1 win against Colorado on Wednesday.

The buzz around the stadium heading into the contest was for Juan Soto's team debut, but Drury made a strong impression of his own by swatting a grand slam in the first inning. The long ball was his career-best 21st of the season -- the same amount as Soto has hit thus far. Drury's breakout campaign also includes a .275/.337/.527 slash line, 63 RBI and two stolen bases.