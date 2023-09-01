The Padres recalled Sullivan from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.
After being optioned to Triple-A on Aug. 2, Sullivan will return to the majors as extra catcher depth behind Gary Sanchez and Luis Campusano. He's slashed just .170/.184/.298 in 49 major-league plate appearances and is unlikely to see consistent playing time as the season comes to an end.
More News
-
Padres' Brett Sullivan: Optioned to El Paso•
-
Padres' Brett Sullivan: Recalled from El Paso•
-
Padres' Brett Sullivan: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Brett Sullivan: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Padres' Brett Sullivan: Homers, drives in four in win•
-
Padres' Brett Sullivan: Making big-league debut Tuesday•