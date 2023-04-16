site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-brett-sullivan-called-up-by-friars | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Brett Sullivan: Called up by Friars
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 16, 2023
at
1:51 pm ET
•
1 min read
Sullivan was promoted from Triple-A El Paso by the Padres on Sunday.
The 29-year-old has been called up for his first taste of the big leagues with Luis Campusano dealing with a jammed thumb. Campusano has avoided the injured list for now, so it could be a brief run as San Diego's No. 2 backstop for Sullivan.
More News
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
04/06/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
03/28/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/29/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
07/29/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
06/20/2017
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read