Sullivan is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Though he'll take a seat in the series finale, Sullivan appears to have at least moved into a timeshare at catcher with Austin Nola, who is behind the dish Sunday. Sullivan owns a putrid .495 OPS on the season, but that's still more than 60 points better than the mark Nola has provided (.443) over 69 more plate appearances.
