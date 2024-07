The Padres optioned Sullivan to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

Sullivan will end up as the odd man out of San Diego's roster following the return of Xander Bogaerts (shoulder), who was reinstated from the IL on Friday. Sullivan was rarely able to see the field while behind Luis Campusano and Kyle Higashioka on the depth chart, appearing in just four games since being recalled from the minors June 22. He'll now serve as organizational depth as he returns to Triple-A.