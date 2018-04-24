Padres' Carlos Asuaje: Homers for second time against Rockies
Asuaje hit his second home run and drove in four runs in a 2-for-5 game with two runs scored Monday against Colorado.
Asuaje had just five extra-base hits all year, including his other home run, entering Monday's game. Power was not a strong point for Asuaje in 2017 either, as he managed just a .362 slugging percentage behind four homers in 89 games. Despite Monday's performance, Asuaje hasn't shown much more life in 2018 -- his line sits at .226/.301/.345 even after the homer and multi-hit day.
