Bethancourt could be among the minor leaguers called up to the Padres when rosters expand in September, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

This is despite the fact that Bethancourt has been terrible in the minors. He owns an 8.12 ERA over 37.2 innings for Triple-A El Paso and has walked 28 batters against just 20 strikeouts. That said, the Padres need to make a decision about Bethancourt's long-term future with the club soon, so what better time than the present to see what he's got?