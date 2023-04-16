Tapia was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
Tapia made the Padres' Opening Day roster and made seven appearances over the first couple weeks of the season with a 4.32 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB in 8.1 frames. Reiss Knehr was recalled from El Paso in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Padres' Domingo Tapia: Contract selected by SD•
-
Padres' Domingo Tapia: Lands minors deal with Friars•
-
Athletics' Domingo Tapia: Passes through waivers•
-
Athletics' Domingo Tapia: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Domingo Tapia: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Domingo Tapia: Sent to Triple-A•