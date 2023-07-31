Pomeranz (elbow) has been throwing for weeks and stills intends to return to the Padres' bullpen this season, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Pomeranz hasn't pitched in a big-league game since 2021 and has encountered multiple setbacks this season while attempting to return. The lefty reliever underwent an arthroscopic procedure in late May to clean up "junk" in his throwing elbow but has since resumed a throwing program. However, Pomeranz hasn't yet tossed any bullpens and will need to restart a minor-league rehab assignment before potentially being activated from the 60-day IL, so he remains at least several weeks away from pitching for the Padres. The veteran did say that he foresees returning this season, stating, "I'm determined to get back to where I was. There's still time left."