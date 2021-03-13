Pomeranz is a candidate to fill the Padres' closer role, but he is open to working in any function, Bryce Miller of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Pomeranz certainly earned consideration for the closer role with his dominant performance last season, when he posted a 1.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 39.7 strikeout percentage. He also racked up nine holds and spent some time as the team's ninth-inning option, registering four saves before Trevor Rosenthal was brought over to close. Rosenthal is now in Oakland, but San Diego's offseason acquisition of Mark Melancon and the continued presence of former Tampa Bay closer Emilio Pagan provide an array of intriguing ninth-inning options for San Diego to choose from. To his credit, Pomeranz's focus is on winning, and he indicated recently that he is open to whatever the team asks of him, stating, "If they want me to close, that's fine. If they want me to pitch the sixth, seventh, eighth, that's fine, too. I don't care." It stands to reason that the left-hander will function in a high-leverage role again this year, but whether he will get a chance to close remains to be seen.