Mejia went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Braves.

Mejia's third homer of the season came in the fifth inning against Braves start Julio Teheran, tying the game at 2-all. The catcher has hit safely in six of the last eight games, going 6-for-27 in that span. He's hitting .212/.259/.356 this season, adding only eight RBI and 10 runs scored over 35 games.

