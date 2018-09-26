Mejia is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mejia will sit for a second straight contest as he continues to split time behind the dish with Austin Hedges, who has now started three of the last seven games at backstop (with Mejia starting the other four). The 22-year-old is hitting .217/.280/.457 with three homers and eight RBI through 17 games with the Padres this season.