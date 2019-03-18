Reyes (fatigue) is back in the lineup for Monday's game against Cleveland, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Reyes hadn't played since Thursday, but he apparently just needed a rest and wasn't carrying any specific injury. The outfielder has hit .286 with an .896 OPS so far this spring.

