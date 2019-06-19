Padres' Franmil Reyes: Blasts 20th homer
Reyes went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Brewers.
His seventh-inning shot off Jeremy Jeffress provided the winning runs on the afternoon. Reyes has now reached the 20-HR plateau for the first time in his career, and Wednesday's blast ended a 12-game power drought during which the 23-year-old had slashed .167/.278/.167. Reyes' homers have tended to come in bunches this season, so don't be surprised if he keeps slugging during this weekend's series in Pittsburgh.
