Padres' Franmil Reyes: Blasts two more home runs
Reyes went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in a loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday.
After striking out twice in his first three at-bats, Reyes connected on solo shots in the sixth and eighth innings to bring his season home run total to 19, good for fourth in the league. Though his .251 batting average is evidence of room for improvement, Reyes is proving to be one of the premier young power hitters in baseball in only his second season in the majors.
