Reyes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Marlins.

Reyes has struggled to the tune of a .176/.222/.353 slash line in a semi-regular role since being called up May 14. On a positive note, the slugging rookie has hit two homers and taken his first two walks over his last five contests. With Franchy Cordero (forearm) hitting the disabled list and Wil Myers (oblique) still not back from his DL stint, there is an opportunity for the 22-year-old to prove he is ready for the majors. He will have to fend off the recently-activated Hunter Renfroe for at-bats, but the latter's struggles against righties in his young career could lead to a platoon situation in the interim. Being on the strong side of a platoon would be the best-case scenario for Reyes, otherwise a four-man outfield rotation between he, Renfroe, Travis Jankowski and Manuel Margot could ensue.