Reyes is scheduled to have his right knee evaluated in San Diego this week, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Reyes was playing in the Dominican Winter League when he first experienced right knee discomfort earlier in the month. The 23-year-old sat out for a week before it was determined that he should return to San Diego for further evaluation. Reyes, who was in the midst of an 11-game hitting streak prior to suffering the injury, compiled a .444/.510/.689 slash line with three homers and six RBI in 13 games for Escogido.