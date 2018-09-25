Reyes went 2-for-4 with two RBI on Monday against the Giants.

Reyes drove an RBI-single to right field in the third inning and later had a productive groundout to drive in his second run of the game. He's slowed down from a power perspective as he has only one extra-base hit across his last 10 games. However, he has remained productive, going 13-for-37 with five runs scored and five RBI in that span.