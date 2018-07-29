Reyes is expected to be optioned to Triple-A El Paso prior to Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

He's received just 12 at-bats since being recalled from Triple-A on July 10, so this move certainly makes sense. Reyes has show significant power potential this season, but doesn't appear to be in the team's immediate plans.

