Reyes went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a double, three RBI and two runs in the Padres' 4-3 win over the Braves on Tuesday.

Reyes provided most of the offense for San Diego in this contest, bagging his second multi-homer game in a week with a pair of long balls off Julio Teheran. The 23-year-old is now slashing .232/.286/.561 with eight homers and 14 RBI through 82 at-bats.