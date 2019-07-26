Padres' Franmil Reyes: Gets night off
Reyes will head to the bench for Friday's game against the Giants.
Reyes is in line for a night off after collecting three hits over the last two contests. Hunter Renfroe will shift to right field, opening the door for Wil Myers to start in left with Reyes out of the mix.
