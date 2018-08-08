Reyes started in right field and went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 11-5 win over Milwaukee.

Reyes surprisingly got the nod over Travis Jankowski despite a right-hander toeing the rubber for the Brewers. The latter's production at the plate has really tailed off following a hot start to the year (.255/.331/.325), so it is possible that Reyes could get an extended look in right, at least until Wil Myers (foot) returns from the disabled list. The Friars are scheduled to face another righty Wednesday, which should shed light on whether or not the rookie has gained a regular role in the outfield.