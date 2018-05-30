Padres' Franmil Reyes: Goes deep in second straight game
Reyes went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.
Reyes had mashed 14 home runs in just 36 games with Triple-A El Paso before being called up, and he's now left the park in back-to-back contests with the big league club. The 22-year-old is still hitting just .189 and has struck out in six straight games (38.5 percent strikeout rate), but should still see a path toward fairly regular at-bats in San Diego's outfield for the time being with both Franchy Cordero (forearm) and Wil Myers (oblique) on the disabled list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...