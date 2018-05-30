Reyes went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

Reyes had mashed 14 home runs in just 36 games with Triple-A El Paso before being called up, and he's now left the park in back-to-back contests with the big league club. The 22-year-old is still hitting just .189 and has struck out in six straight games (38.5 percent strikeout rate), but should still see a path toward fairly regular at-bats in San Diego's outfield for the time being with both Franchy Cordero (forearm) and Wil Myers (oblique) on the disabled list.

