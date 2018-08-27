Reyes went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Sunday against the Dodgers.

Reyes took Hyun-jin Ryu deep in the second inning to record his 11th homer of the season and second in as many days. He's flashed his power upside throughout August, posting a .283 ISO for the month entering Sunday's contest. Despite the strong stretch, Reyes remains behind Travis Jankowski on the depth chart, leaving him on the short side of a platoon.

