Reyes went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI on Monday against the Diamondbacks.

Reyes took Zack Godley deep twice -- both were two-run blasts -- to record his 14th and 15th home runs of the season. He's displayed his power potential plenty of late, smacking six home runs in his last nine starts. While he'll continue to lose some at-bats to Travis Jankowski, Reyes has received multiple at-bats in 14 consecutive games, making him a viable option for power-needy teams in most formats.