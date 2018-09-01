Reyes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Reyes was able to homer off the bench Thursday, and he followed that up with his 13th long ball of the season while returning to the starting lineup. The 23-year-old has regained the Friars' starting right field job, starting nine of the club's last 10 contests and going 11-for-25 with four homers over that span.

