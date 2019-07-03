Reyes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday in the Padres' 10-4 loss to the Giants.

The home run was Reyes' team-leading 25th of the season and his fifth long ball in the last week alone. While the steady power production makes Reyes a solid fantasy option in most mixed leagues, he's merely a neutral asset in terms of batting average (.252) and doesn't contribute as a base stealer.