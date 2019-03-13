Reyes batted fourth in Tuesday's lineup against Oakland, a lineup which Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune calls "a fair representation of what the Padres figure to roll out in the regular season."

The game was called due to rain just a handful of batters into the exhibition, but the lineup had Ian Kinsler leading off, Eric Hosmer in the two hole followed by Manny Machado and Reyes. Wil Myers was batting fifth, in center field. If that sticks into the regular season, it would likely afford both Reyes and Hunter Renfroe regular playing time. Machado, who homered before the game was called, seems happy with his protection in the lineup, saying, "With Franmil behind me, I'm going to get pitches too. In that situation today, you don't want to load the bases to face Franmil. I think our lineup is pretty deep."