Reyes has started just two games since being recalled to the majors July 11.

Reyes flashed his plus power during his first stint in the majors this year (six homers in 96 plate appearances), but he has taken a clear backseat to Hunter Renfroe as the Friars' fourth outfielder this time around. The rookie outfielder won't generate much fantasy interest while San Diego's starting outfield is at full strength.