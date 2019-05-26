Reyes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Toronto with a left shoulder issue, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Reyes apparently tweaked his left shoulder on a check swing in Friday's contest, leading him to be held out of the lineup for the last two games of the series. The 23-year-old indicated he feels well enough to play, but will nonetheless receive another day to recover. Rookie Josh Naylor will grab another start in right field in his absence.