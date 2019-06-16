Reyes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies due to neck stiffness, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Reyes will be held out of the lineup for the third straight game as his neck has apparently been bothering him for a few days. The 23-year-old made pinch-hit appearances in each of the last two games, so it appears the Padres are just expressing some caution. Wil Myers, Manuel Margot and Hunter Renfroe will start in the outfield from left to right Sunday.