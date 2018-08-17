Reyes is out of Friday's lineup versus Arizona.

Reyes will take a seat after starting 10 of the past 11 games. He's in a bit of a skid lately, as he's failed to get on base over the last seven outings, during which he's 0-for-21 with six strikeouts. Jose Pirela will draw a start in the outfield in his stead.

