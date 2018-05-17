Reyes is not in the lineup Thursday against the Pirates.

Reyes has started both games since his promotion, going 1-for-7 in those appearances, but he'll head to the bench for Thursday's series opener with right-hander Chad Kuhl toeing the rubber for the Pirates. Travis Jankowski is starting in right field and hitting leadoff in his stead.

