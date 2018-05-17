Padres' Franmil Reyes: On bench Thursday
Reyes is not in the lineup Thursday against the Pirates.
Reyes has started both games since his promotion, going 1-for-7 in those appearances, but he'll head to the bench for Thursday's series opener with right-hander Chad Kuhl toeing the rubber for the Pirates. Travis Jankowski is starting in right field and hitting leadoff in his stead.
More News
-
Padres' Franmil Reyes: Collects first major-league hit•
-
Padres' Franmil Reyes: Starting right away•
-
Padres' Franmil Reyes: Slugs way to big-league promotion•
-
Padres' Franmil Reyes: Dominating at Triple-A•
-
Padres' Franmil Reyes: Recovered from wrist injury•
-
Padres' Franmil Reyes: Wrist injury lingers•
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...