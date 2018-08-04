Reyes was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.

Reyes will take the place of Wil Myers on the active roster after the latter was placed on the 10-day DL due to a left foot contusion in a corresponding move. Across 38 games with the Padres this year, Reyes has hit .221/.270/.423 with six home runs and eight RBI. He will serve as a fourth outfielder behind Travis Jankowski, Manuel Margot and Hunter Renfroe while Myers is sidelined.

