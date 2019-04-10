Padres' Franmil Reyes: Sitting Wednesday
Reyes is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants.
Reyes has a hit in each of the last two games, but that's only been enough to bring his batting average up to .148, and he has just a single homer. Hunter Renfroe, who starts in right field Wednesday, has hit .333 with four home runs.
