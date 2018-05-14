Reyes is batting sixth and playing right field Monday against Colorado.

Reyes is starting at the first possible opportunity, so it's clear that the Padres want to see what he can offer. There's no guarantee he'll be up for long, as someone will have to be sent down when Wil Myers returns from his oblique injury. He was hitting a spectacular .346/.442/.738 with 14 homers in 36 games for Triple-A El Paso prior to his promotion, so if his hot start continues at the major-league level he has a good chance to carve out regular playing time.