Fermin signed a one-year contract with the Padres on Thursday to avoid arbitration.

Fermin was traded by the Royals to the Padres in late July, and across both clubs he posted a .636 OPS with one steal, 32 runs, 13 doubles, five home runs and 26 RBI over 347 plate appearances during the 2025 regular season. The 30-year-old projects to be the Padres No. 1 catcher by Opening Day of the 2026 season while Luis Campusano serves as the backup.