Fermin went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, two additional runs scored and a walk in a Cactus League win over Cleveland on Saturday.

Fermin gave the Padres an 8-4 lead with his two-run blast in the fifth inning. The former Royal is locked into the starting catcher role for the Padres this season after spending several years backing up Salvador Perez in Kanas City. Fermin has been swinging a hot bat this spring, posting a .458/.480/.833 slash line with two homers, 10 RBI and nine runs through nine games.