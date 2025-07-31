The Royals traded Fermin to the Padres on Thursday in exchange for Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Fermin has slashed .255/.309/.339 with three homers, 12 RBI and 17 runs scored across 208 plate appearances with the Royals this season. While those numbers don't exactly jump off the page, they're still good enough to make him the frontrunner for starts behind the plate in San Diego over Elias Diaz (.577 OPS) and Martin Maldonado (.572 OPS).