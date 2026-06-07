Padres' Freddy Fermin: Hits go-ahead homer

Fermin went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mets.

Marcus Semien went yard in the top of the seventh inning to give the Mets a 2-1 lead, but Fermin's two-run blast swung the score back in favor of the Padres in their half of the frame. It's the first homer of the year for Fermin and his first hit of any kind since May 14 in Milwaukee. He's still playing regularly, though Rodolfo Duran has cut into Fermin's time a bit recently while the Padres wait for Luis Campusano (toe) to return. On the year, Fermin is hitting a paltry .133 with a .431 OPS, six RBI, 12 runs scored, four doubles and no stolen bases over 122 plate appearances.