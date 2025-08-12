Fermin went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 4-1 win against San Francisco.

Fermin's hit in the contest was a two-run shot to left field in the seventh inning that gave San Diego a 4-1 lead. The long ball was his first since joining the Padres via trade July 31. Fermin has brought his new team some much-needed consistent hitting from the catcher position -- since the trade, he's batting .370 (10-for-27) with four RBI over eight contests.