Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk against the Cubs in Monday's 5-0 win.

Sanchez put the Padres on the board in the second inning with a two-run shot to left field. The veteran catcher has logged just 28 at-bats for San Diego so far, but he's already gone deep three times -- one more than fellow backstops Austin Nola and Luis Campusano (thumb) have produced over 128 at-bats combined. Sanchez should have an open path to the primary catcher role for the Padres moving forward given the struggles of Nola in particular.