Sanchez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Luis Campusano will start at catcher and bat seventh for the visiting Padres. Manny Machado is taking a turn as the DH and hitting third. Sanchez went 1-for-5 with a double in Monday's series opener in St. Louis and is slashing .216/.289/.500 with 18 homers and 44 RBI through 66 games for San Diego.