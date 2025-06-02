Sheets (undisclosed) is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Giants.

Sheets was forced from Sunday's game against the Pirates after colliding with the outfield wall. He was set to be evaluated for various injuries, and it's not clear at this point whether a trip to the 10-day IL is on the table. Tyler Wade is in left field and batting seventh for the Padres on Monday, and Sheets noted before the game that he'll be available off the bench if called upon, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic.