The Padres selected Sheets' contract from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.
Sheets has done a fantastic job proving he belongs on the Padres' Opening Day roster since signing an NRI deal with the club in February, slashing .311/.367/.756 with six homers and 12 RBI over 19 games. He's now officially been rewarded with a spot on the 40-man roster and has a good chance to open the season as the Friars' go-to DH against right-handed starters. Joe Musgrove (elbow) was placed on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.
