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The Padres placed Marquez on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to May 2, due to right forearm nerve irritation.

Marquez surrendered seven runs over five innings Friday against the White Sox and will now spend at least the next couple weeks on the IL. Griffin Canning (Achilles) as reinstated from the IL to make his season debut Sunday in the series finale versus Chicago.

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