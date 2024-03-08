Kim (back) is starting at shortstop and batting fifth in Friday's Cactus League game against the Giants.
Kim has been sidelined by back spasms the past few days but is ready to retake the field for Friday's contest. The 28-year-old is shifting to shortstop this season after winning a Gold Glove at second base for the Padres in 2023.
