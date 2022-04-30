site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Bat stays hot
Kim went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a strikeout Friday against the Pirates.
He was hitting .182 on April 24 and is now hitting .273 just a few days later, having notched six hits in his last three games. Kim also has two home runs and seven RBI over this three-game heater.
